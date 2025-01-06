Charlene Ann Caillouet, a beloved daughter, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2025, at the age of 87. Born on July 15, 1937, in Houma, Louisiana to parents Avery and Florence Posecai.

Charlene is survived by her cherished daughters, Karen Caillouet and Christine Miller, as well as her adoring grandchildren; Candice Hansen, Nicholas Macera, and Vivienne Miller, also survived by her sister Kathy Kagel and brother A.J. Posecai.

Family and Friends are invited to attend the visitation on Monday, January 6, 2025 from 9 AM to 11 AM at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Charlene will be laid to rest at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Charlene will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Charlene Ann Caillouet.