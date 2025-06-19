Charlene Porche, 73, life-long native of Bayou Blue, passed away on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 21,2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. A religious service will take place at 11:00 AM, officiating will be Rev. Katie Black.

She is survived by her husband of 53 yrs, Charles “Chuck” Porche; sons: Timmy Porche, and Clint (Jennifer)Porche ; grandson, William Porche; “adopted” daughter, Trish (Tony) Branch ; brother, Ricky (Stephanie “Tini”) Rogers; sister-in-law, Marguerite Rogers; brothers-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Porche and Jody “Paco” (Tina) Porche ; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Agatha Marcel Rogers; brother, Cleveland “Sue Sue” Rogers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis “Paco” and Mabel Martin Porche; sister-in-law Jeri Hue and brother-in-law Junius Hue; and sister-in-law, Susan Porche.

She was the secretary/bookkeeper at Bayou Blue Elementary School for 20 years.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.