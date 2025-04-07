Charles Anthony LeBoeuf, a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the age of 64 years old, after battling a devastating, rapidly spreading illness named “Lewy Bodies” Dementia. He was born on June 23, 1960 to Idola Mabel Boudreaux Portier LeBoeuf of Houma, LA and Duffy Joseph LeBoeuf of Pointe Aux Chenes, LA.

A visitation will be held in his honor on April 9th, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery 2 in Houma, LA.

To describe Charles in two words “Simple” and “Survivor”. He was known to be down to Earth, humble, genuine, straightforward, unpretentious and never asked for anything. Charles loved and cherished everything he had and everyone he knew. He never complained. Charles was authentic, sincere and so full of goodness.

However, Charles had to overcome so many obstacles in his life starting from birth, but he always seemed to turn to the ability to persevere. He had such determination. Charles definitely knew how to bounce back from adversity.

Charles is survived by half brother, Clay Portier; stepsister, Merrill (Tom) Guertin of Houma, LA; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Charles was preceded in death by parents: Idola Maybel Boudreaux Portier LeBoeuf and Duffy Joseph LeBoeuf; brother, Duffy James LeBoeuf of Lakeland, Florida; half-siblings: Davis Portier of Bayou L’Ourse, Herman Portier, and Idola Portier Marcel of Houma, LA.

I will always remember this about Charles. He died just like he lived, with courage, honor, dignity and with the utmost grace and mercy God could give to one person.

I would love to thank the staff and the administrators of Heritage MAnor of Houma, the staff of St. Catherine’s hospice and doctors: Devin Bourgeois and Neurologist Tashfin Huq. Lastly the love of his life, Mary Price, she was sent to him just at the right time of his life and she would say the same about him.

