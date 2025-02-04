Charles J. “Charlie” Foret, 77, a native and resident of Houma, gained his angel wings on Monday, February 3, 2025.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alice Breaux Foret; daughter, Annette Foret; stepson, Robert Theriot, Jr.; grandchildren, Shantell, Kayleigh, Bernel, Jude, and Ethan; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Moorman (Wayne), Evelyn Lirette, and Don Foret (Karen); sisters-in-law, Cecile Foret and Brenda Foret; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Emil Foret; parents, Milton, Sr. and Lucia Levron Foret; brothers, Claude and Milton Foret, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Allen Lirette and Joey Breaux; in-laws, Ernest and Velma Breaux; daughter-in-law, Cherie Theriot; and nanny, Rita Sons.

Charlie will forever be remembered as a jack-of-all-trades who spent his whole life working hard for his family and providing everything they needed. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Bayou Black Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in Charlie’s name and memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.