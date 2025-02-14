Charles J. Percle, Jr., 95, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 11:02 AM. Born December 3, 1929, he was a native of Choupic and resident of Schriever.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, February 17, 2025 at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral from 8:30 AM until service time. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:30 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Charles is survived by his daughters, Patricia Hunt (Irvin), Janet Oncale (Ronald “Snag”) and Donna Clement (Joe) ; sons, Kenneth J. Percle (Wanda) and Anthony Percle (Melissa); grandchildren, John Hunt, Ryan and Ross Oncale and Reagan O. MacDiarmid, Caleb and Carlie Clement, Callie C. Arcement, Danielle P. Trahan, Jordan Percle, M.D. and Stuart Percle, Dustin and Branden Percle; 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, L.J. Percle (Louise), and Taffery Percle (Loretta).

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie “Mary” Terracina Percle; daughter, Cheryl Ann Percle; parents, Charles Percle, Sr. and Emily Thibodaux Percle; brothers, Wilbert, Leroy and Roy Percle.

He and his wife were proud owners of Percle’s Country Store for 62 years, where they sold watermelons, crawfish, oysters, and fresh fruits and vegetables. “The Store” served as a beloved gathering spot for friends and families, creating a space for storytelling and cherished memories. Along with Wilbert and L.J., he co-founded Percle’s Brothers Hunting Club, which lasted for 50 years. After each hunt, members would convene at “The Store” to recount the day’s adventures. He had a deep passion for his hunting dogs and was recognized as a hardworking and friendly businessman. Above all, he cherished his family and found immense joy in working alongside his wife.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pinnacle Hospice, 10621 N. Oakhills Parkway Bldg A, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 or The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, 9191 Bluebonnet Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70810.

The family would like to thank his son Kenny who never left his side, as well as Wanda, Stuart and Dr. Jordan Percle for their care. They would also like to thank Pat Hunt, Donna Clement, Dr. Kevin Dean, Jennifer Connison, and the entire staff of The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge and Pinnacle Hospice.

