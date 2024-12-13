Charles John Lajaunie

Charles John Lajaunie, a native of Donner and resident of Chacahoula, passed away on December 10, 2024 at the age of 91.


He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Leona F. Lajaunie; children, Janet L. Kirby (Edmond), Janelle L. Trosclair (Chris), Gerald J. Lajaunie (Marisa) and Troy A. Boudreaux (Michelle); grandchildren, Olivia Trosclair, Gerald Lajaunie, Jr., Kayla B. Ezell, Troy A. Boudreaux, Jr. and Haley Boudreaux; great-grandchildren, Alison Ezell, Jensen Ezell, Oliver Ezell, Brice Boudreaux and Wyatt Boudreaux; and sister, Jeanne L. Bourgeois (Thomas).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice Joseph Lajaunie, Olivia Naquin and Sophie M. Lajaunie; granddaughter, Amanda Trosclair; and brother, Ulysse J. Lajaunie.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at St. Lawrence in Chacahoula from 10:00 AM until service time.  A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM.  Interment will follow in the church cemetery.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.

