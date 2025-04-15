Charles Lawrence Lapeyrouse passed away on April 9, 2025, at the age of 81. Born on January 7, 1944, in Houma, Louisiana, Charles lived a life filled with adventure and love for the skies.

Charles is survived by his brother, David Lapeyrouse and wife Elaine; niece, Linda Lapeyrouse.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Llewellyn “L.E.” Lapeyrouse and Helen Childs Lapeyrouse.

Charles dedicated many years of his life to his profession as a pilot, where he found joy in the freedom of flight and the beauty of the world from above. He also took pride in contributing to his community, having briefly served with the Sheriff’s office in Thibodaux. Beyond his professional pursuits, Charles was an avid fisherman who cherished the quiet moments spent by the water, and he found great joy in tending to his beloved birds. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.