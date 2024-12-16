Charles Peter Matherne, 79, died Wednesday, December 11, 2024. He was born in Houma, Louisiana on August 5, 1945 to Usie Peter Matherne and Emily Marie Hebert Matherne.

He is preceded in death by his biological father Usie Matherne, mother Emily Marie Hebert Matherne Hunter, stepfather LeRoy Hunter, maternal grandparents Alcee Hebert and Bell Mahler, paternal grandparents Ellis Thomas Matherne and Ada Matherne Matherne, and son Michael Brandon Pee Matherne.

Charles is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann Pee Matherne, sons Christopher Charles Matherne and David Lee Matherne, his daughter Angela Maree Matherne Faust, five grandchildren, and sister Betty Lois Thomas.

Charles was a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry. He retired after 36 years of service, serving as Chief of Reforestation for the state of Louisiana. He loved his family, was an avid duck hunter, fisherman, cook, and story-teller.

With a kind and caring spirit, Charles believed deeply in the value of serving others and positively impacted the lives of those around him. He leaves behind his beloved family, whose lives are richer for having known his love, laughter, and guidance. His memory will live on with both family and friends in the stories shared, the kindnesses extended, and the joy he brought into the world.

A celebration of his life will be held December 28, 2024, at 11:00 AM at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 243 Barrow Street, in Houma, Louisiana with a visitation beginning at 9:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana, www.ccalouisiana.com

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.