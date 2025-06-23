Charles R. “Charlie” Davis, Jr., 87, a native of Franklin, Louisiana and a resident of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on Monday, June 23, 2025 in Gray, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Brenda Graham Davis; daughter, Cindy Davis Boudreaux and husband Wayne; son, Duane Davis and wife Denise; stepson, Graham Behringer and wife Blair, and their son, Eli; grandchildren, Jessica Chaisson and husband Justin, Cory Caillouet and wife Dannielle, and Aaron Davis and wife Monica; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Gladys Marin Davis; parents, Charles R. Davis, Sr. and Lydia LeBlanc Davis; and his beloved dog, Chillie.

Charlie was a pilot for 54 years and he accumulated over 50 thousand flying hours. During his career, he was a crop duster, a seaplane pilot for Hammonds Air Service and a fish spotter for Omega Protein. In his 87 years, he lived a rich life with numerous hobbies and a very robust sense of humor. His hobbies included general class HAM radio operator, dog lover, truck driver, horseman and stage coach driver in Colorado, and a talented stained-glass artist and painter. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

There will be a private Memorial Service held by his immediate family.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at ACG Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes during this time.

