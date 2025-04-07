Charlotte A. Pellegrin

Charlotte A. Pellegrin, died Saturday April 5, 2025. Born October 22, 1964 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her husband, Casey Pellegrin; sisters Gwendolyn Hebert and Stephanie King; brother in law, Jason Pellegrin; mother in law, Adeline Pellegrin; nieces and nephews, Marcy, Anthony, Brandon, Layton, Landon, Devin; aunt, Brenda Perk.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Barbara Perk Rivet; sister, Jennifer Rivet.

Ordoyne funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

