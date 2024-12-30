Cheryl King Breerwood, 78, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, December 30, 2024 at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church, in Houma, Louisiana from 8:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2, Houma, Louisiana.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roy Breerwood, Jr.; son, Brian (Marcia) Breerwood; daughter in law, Elizabeth “Betsy” Breerwood, grandchildren, Drew, Jacob, Jack, Brennan, Hayden and Sydney, and siblings Donna King Dinger (Oris), Edward King Jr. (Christine), Dale King Guidroz (Jerry), and Tammy King Use’ (Bobby).

She was preceded in death by her sons, Roy “Buddy” F. Breerwood, III and Stephen Breerwood; parents, Edward and Hazel King, Sr.

She always enjoyed weekly family gathering, trips to Biloxi Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, and vacations to Disney World with her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church in Houma or masses for the repose of her soul.

