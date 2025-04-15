Chris Anthony Samanie, age 69, a native of Houma, LA was born May 30, 1955 and passed away on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.

Chris was a lover of animals. He had a heart bigger than most and compassion towards all animals. Chris showed what it truly means to care without expecting anything in return. He didn’t have to be perfect to be the best. Chris showed up everyday, even when he was tired. He loved with everything he had, even when life made it hard. That is what made him a great father. His love was real and you always felt it.

Chris is survived by daughters, Dodi (Chris) LeBlanc and Myra (Dave) Boholst; brother, Michael (Brenda) Samanie; sisters: Judy (Roy) Cosby, Darlene Samanie, and Cheryl (Brian) Sevin; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Chris was preceded in death by parents: Ivy and Ruth Samanie; sisters: Joy Samanie, Janet Samanie, and Brenda Martin; brother, Wayne Samanie.

