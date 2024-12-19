Christine Benoit Rodrigue, age 51, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. She was a native and lifelong resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her mother, Dianne Himel Benoit and father, Jessie A. Benoit, Jr.; sister, Rhonda Madere (Steven); 3 Godchildren, Meagan Holder, Matthew Veillion and Dane Durocher; 1 niece, Morgan Robinson; 4 great nephews, as well as step nephews, a step great niece and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Neville and Virgie Benoit Himel; Jessie, Sr. and Anita Soignet Benoit.

Christine was a graduate of Thibodaux High and Nicholls State University where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

Prior to her extended illness and disability caused from a stroke, she served in many roles helping others. Her hobbies included spending time with her family and caring for her beloved pets. Christine’s final act was to give the gift of life through organ donation.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.