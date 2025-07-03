Christine Marie Guy Scott, 64 passed away in the care of her loving family on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at 1:35am. Christine is a native of Chauvin, LA and a resident of Bourg, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 11:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 1:00pm at Chauvin Funeral Home. Service will concluded with burial talking place by the family at a later date.

Christine is survived by her loving family; her children, Christy Scott (Deminique Nixon), Erica Scott Allridge (Dwayne Allridge), Rosie Scott, Katelynn Scott; grandchildren, Taylor Fitch, Walter Payne Jr., Cortez Nixon, Michael Nixon, Chloe Rice, Madison Rice, Mollie Allridge, Dwayne Pugh, D’Shanta Pugh; great grandchildren, Krue Fitch, Za’Lylah Pugh, Jasper Rice; sister, Maxine Voisin (Ronald “Nicky” Thibadoux); brother, and Wilton Guy Jr. (Carrie Babin). Christine is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and family.

Christine is preceded in passing by her parents, Wilton Joseph Guy Sr. and Rosalie Marie Authement Guy; sister-in-law, Dawn Guy; and brother-in-law, Johnny Voisin.

Christine was a mentor, friend, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She gave her all for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her life and she freely gave her love and time for them.

Christine was a dedicated mentor and teacher at Village East Elementary School; guiding and molding young children for over twenty-nine years of loving, dedicated service to Terrebonne Parish and her local communities.

Christine will forever be loved and remembered by her family and friends.





