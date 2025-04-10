Christine Marie Oncale was born on November 9, 1952. At 73, she passed away peacefully at her home in Thibodaux, LA on April 2, 2025.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 9:00 am until service time at 10:00 am at Ordoyne Funeral Home with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Allie Oncale, and brother George Oncale, Jr. of Thibodaux, LA., sister Denise Oncale McClure (Darrell McClure, spouse) of Norman, Oklahoma, niece Michaela Christine McClure, nephew Shawn Oncale (Jaime Acosta Oncale, spouse), great nephews, Jacob and Brandt Oncale and Kade Babin of Thibodaux, LA, niece, Shelly Renee Oncale (Satina Love, spouse), great nephew, Payton Powell, great niece, Aaron Powell of Mebane, NC.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Opal Boudreaux Oncale, father, George Taylor Oncale, Sr. of Napoleonville, LA. and sister-in-law, Peggy Hebert Oncale of Thibodaux, LA.

Christine was a kind soul and loved by everyone. She will be missed by family and friends.

Thanks to cousins, Dana Martin and Alicia Waguespack for the time and care taken while she was in the hospital.

The family would also like to thank Community Living Alternatives for their compassion and care in Christine’s last days.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.