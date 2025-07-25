Christopher Michael Miller passed away peacefully on July 18, 2025, at the age of 50. Chris was an amazing family man. He was very genuine and soft-hearted. His eyes lit up for his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved spending time tending to his farm. His hobbies were camping and cooking with friends and family. He was a dedicated tow truck driver to his company for 10 years, making them his second family. Chris also loved helping his dad in the mechanic shop every day. Chris supported the veterans and military like no other.

A celebration of life will be held on August 16, 2025, at his home, AKA the Miller Farm.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.