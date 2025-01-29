Cindy Martin Adamietz, 59, passed away on January 29, 2025 at 2:35 am. Born October 23, 1965 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 30 years, Todd Adamietz; children, Zachary Adamietz and Olivia Adamietz (Bryson Barbier); parents, Edward and Rita Martin; siblings, Angela Amedee (Vincent), Shelley Bonaventure (Todd); numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Cindy enjoyed sewing, quilting, her book club and her supper club. She was a member of the Morning Glories Prayer Group. She was a social worker for the Office of Citizens with Developmental Disabilities for 33 years.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to Lafourche Arc.

The family would like to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice, especially Kristie and Joyce.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.