Claire Barbara Olivier Porretto, age 98, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Claire is survived by her children, Cathy Zeringue (Mert), Frank Porretto, Jr. (Sandra) and Denise Cenac (Bobby); her grandchildren, Scott Zeringue, Tony Zeringue, Aaron Porretto, Andre Porretto, Michele Bergeron, Patrick Cenac, Philip Cenac and Bryan Cenac; her great-grandchildren, Megan, Molly, Luke, Hailey, Addison, Mia, Katie, Emma, Ali, Kate, William and Henry; her great-great-grandchild, Miller.

Claire was preceded in passing by her husband, Frank Porretto, Sr.; her parents, Dosillien Olivier and Isabelle Becnel Olivier; her siblings, Marguerite Olivier, Daniel Olivier, Thomas Olivier and Julian Olivier.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Claire on Friday, April 4, 2025, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral from 8:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 10:00a.m. Claire will be laid to rest in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at The Oaks and Haydel Hospice, Dr. Matt Watkins, and her two special friends, Eula Calloway and Geraldine Redmond, for their care and compassion towards Ms. Claire.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic School.

Chauvin Funeral home is honored to serve the family of Claire Porretto.