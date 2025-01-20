Claude Triche, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2025, surrounded by his family.

A lifelong cattleman, Claude cherished working on the farm alongside his devoted spouse, Debbie Himel Triche and his daughters Claire Triche and Colleen Landry. He also took great joy in spending time with his three grandchildren, Mallory Schmalz, Grayson Landry and Cohen Triche.

His unwavering dedication to his family and his work on the farm was the foundation of his life, and he will be remembered for his hard work, love for the land, and the close bond he shared with his loved ones. Claude’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

He is survived by his brothers, Lloyd Triche (Betty) and Jessie Triche (Delia) and his sisters Anna Himel (Raymond), Elivge Himel, Natalie Chester (Don), Tammy Breaux and Shirley Pontiff (Bobby) along with numerous nieces & nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Bernice Guidroz Triche; brothers, Lawrence “L.J.” Triche and Harold Triche; sisters, Helen Duet, Joyce Authement and Dolores Lovell.

He is on the Board of Directors, for Farm Bureau and an active member with the Knights of Columbus in Bourg.

Private services were held.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.