Clayton Frederic Guedry Jr., 87; passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 4:30pm at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Clayton was a native of Lake Charles, LA, long time resident of Donaldsonville, LA (where he was raised) and also a resident of Bourg, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, LA from 5:00pm until 9:00pm with Rosary being recited at 8:00pm and conclusion of Sunday visitation after the Holy Rosary. Visitation will continue on Monday, February 17, 2025 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, LA from 9:00am until Mass time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Monday, February 17, 2025 at St. Ann Catholic Church at 11:00am. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery.

Clayton is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Lynndell Hymel Guedry; children, Paula Guedry White and husband Deacon Timmy White, Fred Guedry and wife Debi, Phyllis Guedry and partner Debbie Hensley; brother, David Guedry and wife Mary and their daughter Shannon Boston; grandchilden, Lindsay White Gautier (Thomas), Gabrielle White, Marissa Guedry Rodrigue (Marcus), Joseph Guedry, Jenna Guedry, Shawna Pierrottie (Michael); great grandchildren, Sawyer, Isabella, and Ivy.

Clayton is preceded in passing by his parents, Clayton Guedry Sr. and Rose Mae Naquin Guedry.

Clayton enjoyed spending time with his many family and friends. He had a life long dedication to his profession and to his community of Terrebonne Parish as a teacher and was a principal for many years. He was an active member in the parish and was a member of numerous organizations and clubs. He was most active in the Houma Civitan Club, was on the Pastorial Council at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, LA, a member of the Regional War Museum in Houma, LA, Lagniappe Car Club, and the Good Tyme Campers.

He loved camping, traveling, fishing, hunting, working on his old car “Lizzie”, and watching football and softball. He was often seen working in his vegetable garden, his yard, and pruning his citrus trees. He had a love of cooking and made homemade sausage and hog head cheese for his family and friends to enjoy. Most of all, Clayton celebrated life with his friends in LeCompte Subdivision, his children and grandchildren.

Clayton will be dearly missed by the many family and friends who he met through his lifetime.

The family would like to thank Hope Hospice and Home Instead Caregivers for the love and care given to Clayton and family. Many thanks to his doctors, nurses and all their support teams.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for consideration Mass given for Clayton, or donations to be considered to Houma Civitan Club in his name, or the Regional War Museum in Houma, LA., or St. Ann Catholic Church.

