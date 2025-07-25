Clyde Francis Bergeron, age 90, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Clyde is survived by his children, Gregory S. Bergeron, Wesley P. Bergeron, and Dana Bergeron; his grandchildren, Courtney Bergeron (JC Cunningham), Douglas Coleman, Alex Bergeron (Candace), Allyson Dehart (Kalvin), Danae Coleman, Vincent Bergeron (Maria), Brooke Bergeron Marlbrough (Thomas), and Brenae Bergeron; his sisters, Carole Antill, Lydia Breaux, Cheryl Giroir, and Millie Guidry (Steve); his sister-in-law, Deborah Chauvin Bergeron; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Clyde was preceded in passing by his wife, Johanna Marie Bonvillain Bergeron; his parents, Ruffin Bergeron, Sr. and Lydia Hebert Bergeron; his brothers, Ruffin Bergeron, Jr. (Geraline), Gerald “Jay” Bergeron and Baylis Thomas “Tommy” Bergeron; his sister, Helen Giroir (Don); his brother-in-law, Marvin Antill, Sr.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Clyde Bergeron.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Clyde on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bayou Black beginning at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00a.m. Clyde will be laid to rest in Bayou Black Cemetery following the services.