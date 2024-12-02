Cody F. Trotter, a resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2024 at the age of 77.

Cody proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era, His ship, the Francis Marion was stationed in Isreal during the Six Day War. He traveled the world visiting a multitude of countries. He traveled through places like the Panama Canal but always said “There is no place like the USA”. Furthermore, Cody was an avid animal lover.

He is survived by his wife, Mary “Ann” Trotter; son, Cody W. Trotter and wife Julie P. Trotter; grandchildren, Haley V. Trotter, Cody A. Trotter and Madeline E. Trotter; and siblings, Margie Ann Thibodaux. Stephen D. Trotter and Dorothy “Dottee” Robichaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cody P. Trotter and Dorothy Z. Trotter.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave, Gray) from 10:00 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.