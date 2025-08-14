It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Conrad “Coon” Thibodeaux, who left this world on August 13, 2025, at the age of 85. Born in Houma, Louisiana, on July 8, 1940.

Conrad’s leisure time was spent indulging in his passions, including fishing, shrimping, hunting, and gardening. He delighted in the simplicity of life, often found enjoying a “Lil Debbie” snack paired with a cup of coffee, relishing the quiet moments that brought him joy, and enjoyed his nightly goodnight call with his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Mary Nelton. His talent for wood carving showcased his creativity and craftsmanship, which he shared with family and friends.

Conrad is survived by his loving wife Lena Thibodeaux, his sons, Danny Thibodeaux (Patrice) of Covington, LA, and Ranny Thibodeaux (Jan) of Thibodaux, LA; daughter, Amie Breaux (Karl) of Houma, LA, grandchildren; Kristy Chiasson (Chris), Shawn Hodges (Chris), Courtney Cenac (Nick), Nicholas Cherry and Macie Cherry, great-grandchildren; Korbin Chiasson, Camden Chiasson, Della Cenac, sister Pierrette Naquin (Russell) and fur baby Blackie.

Conrad is preceded in death by his parents Luby and Viola Thibodeaux; brother, Erny Thibodeaux, and sister Edia Neil (Julius).

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Conrad “Coon” Thibodeaux.