Corey James Sanchez, a native of Choctaw and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at the age of 56.

Corey enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature. He could often be found fishing for hours at his sister Vicki’s camp and always had a fishing story to share. Riding his motorcycle with his brothers was one of his favorite pastimes. Corey enjoyed regularly cooking for family and friends, either frying, boiling and bbqing (and it was always good!!). He loved to travel to the beach with his family. His favorite times were spent with his son Harley playing video games and hanging out together. Corey will be greatly missed by his family and all those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Bergeron; son; Harley Philip Sanchez; mother-in-law, Ida Dugas Bergeron; siblings, Danny Sanchez, Vicki Ordoyne (Lonnie), Tammy Boudreaux (Tony), Pete Sanchez (Roxanne), and Jessica Bergeron (Hartley); brothers-in-law, Philip Clay Bergeron Jr. (Rachel) and Scott J. Bergeron (Kristi); godchild, Diamond Sanchez; and numerous nieces and nephews & great-nieces and great-nephews whom he loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Sanchez Sr. and Gladys Hebert Sanchez; father-in-law, Philip Bergeron Sr.; siblings, Billy Sanchez, Myra Sanchez and Paula Sanchez; sister-in-law, Hope Sanchez; nephew, Zachary Boudreaux; niece, Danielle Sanchez; great-niece, Elleanor “Ella” Bergeron; and great-nephew, Elijah Goins Jr.

A memorial ride will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out and helped Rita and Harley during this difficult time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.