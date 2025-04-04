Cory Paul Malbrough Sr., age 37, of Chauvin, LA was born on May 4, 1987 and passed away on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9:00-11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, at 11:00 am.

Cory is survived by parents: Gail Marie Malbrough Lafollette and Wayne Steven Lafollette; sister, Tiffany M Buonopane (Edward Hurley); brothers: Wayne A Lafollette and John Lafollette; sons: Cory P. Malbrough, Jr., Colby Smith, and Aaron Malbrough; daughters: Grace LeBoeuf and Faith Marie LeBoeuf Smith; aunt, Adeline Malbrough; nephew, Paul Buonopane; and niece, Makenzie Buonopane.

Cory is preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Merle and Lucius Malbrough, Sr.; paternal grandparents: Irene Rice and Aura Lee Lafollette; son, Timothy Malbrough; uncle, Lucius Malbrough, Jr.; aunt, Shirley Hughes; and brother-in-law, Paul Lee Buonopane, Sr.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.