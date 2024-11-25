Craig Alexander Auld, 62, a native of Glasgow, Scotland and a resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

He is survived by his husband of 34 years, Voorhies “V.J.” Authement; nephews, Shane, Russell, and Scott Auld; sister-in-law, Juanita Poindexter; brother-in-law, Anthony Authement; and dear friends, Jean, Maria, and Kate. He is also survived by his loving cats.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alexander Auld; mother, Dorothy Gibb Auld; and brother, Blair Auld.

Craig graduated in New Castle, United Kingdom with a degree in Fashion Design. His early career in the fashion industry was spent in New York City, and he attended fashion shows from Paris to Milan and to London. He enjoyed listening and attending the opera and Broadway shows while living in New York City. Craig’s greatest passion was his cats that he rescued and cared for. Craig will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Eschete for her years of care and compassion, and Dr. Meng and the staff at Mary Bird Perkins in Houma. The family would also like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Heart of Hospice, especially Abby, Leslie, and Tristan for making Craig’s last moments comfortable.

Per Craig’s wishes, there will be no memorial services.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.