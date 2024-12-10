Craig Cameron Hitt, 70, a native of Raceland, Louisiana and resident of Gheens, Louisiana and Meridian, Texas, was born on May 4, 1954 passed away surrounded by his wife and three children, on December 6, 2024.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at Cross Church, Houma, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am.. The burial will follow in Holy Savior Cemetery, Lockport, Louisiana.

Craig is leaving a legacy of faith, love, and laughter that will endure for generations. He was born and raised in Raceland, Louisiana, graduated in Singapore, and spent most of his years in Gheens, LA where he and his wife, Gwen Hitt, built a life centered on faith and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lydia St. Romain Hitt, and his brother, Martin Hitt. He is survived by his devoted wife, Gwen Matherne Hitt; their children, Claire Hitt Ourso (Mitch Ourso), Wesley Hitt (Caitlin Mabile Hitt), and Rachelle Hitt Bilbo (Brandon Bilbo); and his cherished grandchildren, Sophia, Annabelle, and Vivienne Ourso, and Maddox and Marshall Bilbo. Craig is also survived by his siblings, Paul Hitt, Jr., Cindy Hitt Dufrene, Nancy Hitt Dupre, Claude Hitt, Lydia Hitt Hays, Myrtle Hitt Keller, and Kelly Hitt Oncale.

Craig was known for his unshakeable faith in Jesus Christ, his boundless generosity, and his larger-than-life personality. A natural entertainer, he brought joy and laughter to everyone he met. Above all, Craig was devoted to his family. He adored his wife, Gwen, found immense pride in his children, and considered his grandchildren the brightest lights in his life. He also formed a deep attachment to his grandpups, Clotille and Boots, who brought him great comfort.

After retiring, Craig lived in peace on a beautiful ranch in Texas next door to his son, where he spent his days enjoying the great outdoors he so deeply loved. He saw this ranch as a place of refreshment for his family in Louisiana to visit. His life was guided by his favorite Bible passage, Psalm 1:1-3, which beautifully portrays the strength and stability of a person rooted in faith, like a tree planted by streams of water, flourishing in every season. He also often shared his personal motto: “If you want to soar with the eagles, you have to stop messing with the buzzards.”

Craig’s devout faith, love for life, and the impact he made on those around him will never be forgotten. He leaves behind a family who will honor his legacy and hold close the precious memories of a remarkable man.

In memory of Craig Hitt contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or <http://www.mdanderson.org/gifts> with a notation that the donations are to be applied to Dr. Sumit Subudhi’s prostate cancer research in the Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology.

