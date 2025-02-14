Craig M. Becnel, 57, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2025.

He is survived by his children, Christopher Becnel (Pearl) and Ciara Becnel; grandchildren, Gracelynn, Colton, and Benelli Becnel; parents, Bernard “Beck” Jr. and Sylvia Becnel; brother, David Becnel (Jackie); nieces and nephews, Hannah, Cassie, and Dalton Becnel; and one great-nephew, Kashton Cormier.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John L. Burt and Virginia Burt; paternal grandparents, Bernard B. Becnel, Sr. and Aline Becnel; and best friend, Heath C. Lundy.

Craig had a burning love for all things cars from hot wheels and models to full size cars. He had a passion for racing though he knew he probably never do it again. Craig has touch life’s of many people friends and family included. He had many best friends but his brother was his first. But the thing he loved the most in life were his three grand babies especially the oldest Gracelynn. She was his world.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.