Curtis Jacob Hebert, Sr., age 94, a native and lifelong resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 31, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Curtis on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral from 8:30a.m. until the Mass at 10:30a.m. A Rosary will be said at 9:30a.m. during visitation. Curtis will be laid to rest in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

He is survived by his children: Imelda “Susan” Woollen and husband John; Richard “Ricky” Hebert and companion, Debbie Cole; Robin Hebert; and Christy Peltier and husband Terry. He also leaves behind eleven granddaughters: Alison Howard, Jessica Baca, Kellie Kerstetter, Mindi McElroy, Crystal Hebert, Jennifer Authement, Megan Naquin, Paige Mayon, Alexis Fore, Holly Becnel, and Kasie Gregoire; one grandson, Derick Hebert; two step-grandchildren, Laura and Daniel Woollen; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Curtis will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who filled his family’s lives with warmth and joy. He took great care of his sweetheart, Emelda, until she passed. He was known for mastering fruit-bearing gardening, particularly his famous annual orange harvests. His mechanical and carpentry skills were unmatched, and he took pride in creating and repairing things with his hands. Curtis and Emelda shared a passion for dancing, and their evenings spent with the Stinkers of Houma and Mardi Gras Krewe of Flames were highlights of their lives together.

He worked for many years in plant operations, retiring from Shell Oil after thirty years. Curtis’s kindness, work ethic, and devotion to his family will be cherished by all who knew him.

Curtis was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Emelda Doiron Hebert; his son, Curtis “Bubba” Hebert Jr.; his parents, August and Effie Rhodes Hebert; two sisters, Lita and Iris; and one brother, Leon.

A special thank you to Terrebonne Place and Haydel Hospice for their superior care in our fathers time of need. Both were unsurpassed with kindness while carefully caring with the utmost respect and dignity to him.

