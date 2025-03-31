Cynthia Ann Lee, born on July 2, 1956, in Monticello, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2025, in Houma, Louisiana. She was a strong and compassionate woman whose presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Cynthia enjoyed a vibrant life, dedicating her professional years to management in the restaurant industry, where her leadership and warmth left a lasting impact. While her career was important to her, it was her family that truly brought her joy. She cherished the time spent with her family.

A lover of the beach, Cynthia found solace in the waves and the sun, often reflecting on life’s simple pleasures. A refreshing Diet Coke was her drink of choice as she would share stories and make memories with those she adored. Her ability to bring people together and create a sense of belonging will be remembered fondly.

Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Kristina Scott; her devoted parents, David and Margaret Lee; her siblings, David Lee, Connie Kelley, Tim Lee, Jeff Lee, Chris Lee, and Mike Lee; her grandchildren, Terry David Phillips, Bailee Scott and Elyce Scott, who will carry her spirit in their hearts forever.

Cynthia Ann Lee leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and family bonds that will forever resonate in the lives of those she touched. She will always be remembered as a guiding light whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds.