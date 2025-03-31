Commissioner Temple highlights positive trends in Louisiana Property Insurance MarketMarch 30, 2025
Cynthia Ann Lee, born on July 2, 1956, in Monticello, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2025, in Houma, Louisiana. She was a strong and compassionate woman whose presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Cynthia enjoyed a vibrant life, dedicating her professional years to management in the restaurant industry, where her leadership and warmth left a lasting impact. While her career was important to her, it was her family that truly brought her joy. She cherished the time spent with her family.
A lover of the beach, Cynthia found solace in the waves and the sun, often reflecting on life’s simple pleasures. A refreshing Diet Coke was her drink of choice as she would share stories and make memories with those she adored. Her ability to bring people together and create a sense of belonging will be remembered fondly.
Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Kristina Scott; her devoted parents, David and Margaret Lee; her siblings, David Lee, Connie Kelley, Tim Lee, Jeff Lee, Chris Lee, and Mike Lee; her grandchildren, Terry David Phillips, Bailee Scott and Elyce Scott, who will carry her spirit in their hearts forever.
Cynthia Ann Lee leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and family bonds that will forever resonate in the lives of those she touched. She will always be remembered as a guiding light whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds.