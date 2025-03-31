Cynthia Soileau Vedros, a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at the age of 64.

She is survived by her brothers, Patrick Soileau and wife Roxanne, Charles Soileau and wife Stephanie, Joe Porche and wife Debbie, and Lynn Porche; sister-in-law, Annette Soileau; godchildren, Mandie Lambert and Dustin Soileau; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Vedros; parents, John Lanson Soileau and Nettie Porche; brothers, Donald Soileau and Randy Soileau; sisters, Mona Lambert and husband Buddy and Angel Porche Davis.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at St. Bridget Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Cynthia’s family would like to thank The Oaks of Houma and Terrebonne General Medical Center for taking care of her over the last few years.

Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave) has been entrusted with handling her arrangements.