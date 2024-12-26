Juanita Thibodeaux GalloDecember 26, 2024
Cyrus “McGraw” Joseph Sevin, Jr., age 69, of Houma, LA was born July 24, 1955 and passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2024.
McGraw was a fisherman, boat captain, and avid hunter. He loved his children, grandchildren, and a cold Bud Light. McGraw was the life of the party and always brought a Boudreaux and Thibodeaux joke to the table.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue in Houma, LA. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM.
He is survived by daughters: April Tabor, Lacie Sevin (John) and Tracie (Mason) Smith; sisters: Teena (James) Knoblock and Annie Sevin; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; nieces: Donnarae Lucus and Regina Bourgeois; nephews: Drake Sevin and Grayson Foret; brother-in-law, Norman Dupre; as well as numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents: Cyrus J Sevin, Sr, and Mona Faye Sevin; sister, JanRae Sevin; and nephew, Brandon Dupre.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.