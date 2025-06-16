Dana David Andrews, age 70, of Chauvin, LA passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Dana was a loving father to even his fur baby, Babygirl. He enjoyed a good time and loved to fish. Dana will be remembered by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Dana is survived by wife of 23 yrs, Charlene Picou Andrews; son, Eric Andrews; brothers: Dennis (MaryLee) Andrews and John Andrews; sisters: Pearline (Al) Varela and Belinda Andrews; mother, Jeanette Smith Andrews; and 6 grandchildren.

Dana was preceded in death by daughters: Penny Andrews and Breanna Andrews; father, David Andrews, Sr.; and brother, David Andrews, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the funeral expenses of Mr. Dana Andrews.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.