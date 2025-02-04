It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Daniel David Domangue Jr., a beloved son, brother, and dad. Daniel was born on May 27, 1958, in Houma, Louisiana, and grew up in the warmth and beauty of South Louisiana. He left this world on January 28, 2025, but his spirit will forever echo in the hearts of those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Daniel, or “Lad” as he was fondly called, was more than just a master painter in the carpentry industry; he was a craftsman with a heart of gold. His dedication to his work was matched only by his love for the great outdoors. From his youthful days of roaring down dirt roads on his motorbike to spending countless hours hunting and fishing in the bayous, Danny lived life fully. But perhaps nothing brought him more joy than his sleek 2022 Mustang 5.0, a true reflection of his vibrant personality and passion for life.

Daniel is survived by his cherished son, Nicholas Reed Domangue (Tiffany) his loving sisters, Cindy Domangue Freeman (Wayne) and Cheryl Domangue Chauvin (Freddie);his adored grandchildren, Sidnee Campbell and Dominic Domangue.

Daniel is reunited in Heaven with his son Michael Domangue, nephew Daniel Freeman, and parents Daniel D. Domangue Sr. and Jeanette C. Domangue.

Rest easy, Lad. Your laughter and spirit will live on in all of us.