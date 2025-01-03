Daniel Faye, Sr., age 60, of Houma, LA was born on August 19, 1964 and passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Daniel was a jack of all trades. He loved his family and put them above all else. Daniel was generous and kind. He will be greatly miss by all.

He is survived by his wife of 40 yrs, Dawn Faye; daughters: Jessica Faye and Brandi Faye; sons: Daniel Faye, Jr. and Joshua Faye; sister, Deborah Bourg; brothers: Ivy (Karen) Bourg and Terry (Jenny) Bourg; 9 grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents: Adroceles and Hazel Faye; brother, Tommy Faye.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial services are pending.