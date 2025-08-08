Daniel Paul Domangue, 41, of Houma, LA, passed away with his loving family by his side on August 5, 2025. Daniel lived life to it’s fullest but was taken too soon.

His memory is cherished by the love of his life, Kara Domangue, daughter, Joan Domangue, brother, Lonny Domangue, sister, Jenny Malbrough and father, Mathew Domangue.

He is reunited with his mother, Melanie Hebert, grandparents, Eno and Robin Lirette, and step-dad, Randy Hebert.

Services will be announced at a later date.