Daniel Peter Morvant, Sr., 79, died Monday, December 9, 2024 at 12:16 AM. Born September 9, 1945 he was a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Daniel Morvant, Jr. (Rebecca) and Crystal Randall (Michael); grandchildren, Dillan Morvant, Brooke Naquin, Kaylie Morvant, Mikayla Randall, Amber Randall; great grandchild, Dalton Morvant and one on the way; his companion, Mary Navarre; brother, Gary Morvant (Frances); godchildren, Jason Benoit (Mandi), Torry Morvant (Kristen) and Edwin Morvant; nephews, Stacey Benoit (Denise), Tully Morvant (Anna), Kerry Morvant (Heather).

He is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae Rodrigue Morvant; parents, Sidney and Rita Benoit Morvant; sister, Dolores Benoit.

He was an avid hunter and was a past member of the Burton Hunting Club. He loved Mardi Gras and was a member of the Krewe of Choupic.

