Danita Franklin McCormick, 74, a native of Buras and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2024.

 

She is survived by her sons, Johnathan (Terese) and Benjamin (Betsy) McCormick; daughter, Kristi D. McCormick; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Bennie Humes.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Johnnie A. McCormick; parents, Benjamin Franklin and Eleanor Rogers; and son-in-law, Craig Tastet.


Danita enjoyed meeting new people when she was a waitress in her younger years. She also enjoyed going on family vacations, shopping, baking, and loved spending time with family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Danita will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2024 at Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Vivian, LA at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

 

