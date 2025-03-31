Danny Joe Dean, age 60, of Houma, LA was born February 8, 1965 and passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

With an enduring heart he leaves behind a family that he loves dearly. A true rebel that lived to the beat of his own drum.The artist within him was only surpassed by his strong work ethic.You couldn’t control him, like a great wildfire that burned with passion.

Danny is survived by longtime girlfiend, Judy Solet; sons: Brian “Pondo” Fabre, Ethan Solet, and Kevin Guidry; daughter, Kelly Guidry; sisters: Loretta Dean, Cathy Dion, Cheryle Dean, and Donnia Dean (Ernest Verdin); brothers: Joseph Deon, Randy (Juanita) Dean, Darrell Dean, Johnny (Tracey) Dean, and Tommy (Marcy) Dean; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Danny was preceded in death by parents: Joseph Deon and Vernell Marie Trahan Dean; sister, Esther D. Trosclair; and brother, Adam Jimmy Dion.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Funeral service date will be released soon.