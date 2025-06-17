It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Danny Joseph Hidalgo, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who left this world on June 14, 2025, at the age of 76. Danny was born on July 16, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Alby Hidalgo and Gladys LeBlanc Hidalgo.

Danny is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Linda Freeman Hidalgo; his daughters, Kimberly Hidalgo (Charles) and their children, Gabriel, Kenzley, Rayne, and baby Evans on the way; Amanda Bleker and her children, Luke, Arya, and Katie-Scarlet; Shelly Guilbeau (Jimmie) and their children, Savannah, Brock, Brady, and Brennan; his three step-children, Laura Poché (Philip) and their children, Dr. Zachary Poché and Meghan; Heather McKnight (Daniel), and Matthew Clark (Tina), Jacob, Jayden, and Avery; and his brother, Brent Hidalgo (Catherine).

Danny is preceded in passing by his parents, Alby Hidalgo and Gladys LeBlanc Hidalgo; and his sister, Patrice Marie Hidalgo.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Danny at Annunziata Catholic Church on Friday, June 20, 2025, from 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00a.m. Father Mike Bergeron will be officiating. Military Honors will be rendered at 10:00a.m.

Danny was an avid bass fisherman and never met a stranger. He not only leaves behind his loving family but also many friends.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to his caregivers, Ann and Trudy for the compassion and care they have given during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Danny Joseph Hidalgo.