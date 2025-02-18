Darnell Marie Brunet, age 52, of Houma, LA was born April 15, 1972 and passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Darnell loved her family. She enjoyed fresh seafood and playing cards. Darnell had a deep love of animals. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

Darnell is survived by daughters: Maranda (Kevin) Brunet and Mariah Bergeron; brothers: John (Nichole) Brunet and Kade Brunet; granchildren: Braydon, Hayden, Kaydent, Oaklen, and Finley.

Darnell was preceded in death by parents: Roy and Mary Brunet; sister, Ayla Brunet and life partner, Roger Gregoire.

Special thanks to the Fitch family: Taylor, Rannie Sr., Donna, A’miyah, and Arabella for their love and support provided to Darnell.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial Services pending.