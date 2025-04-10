Darwin Anthony Dufrene, a lifelong resident of Raceland, Louisiana, born on August 25, 1951 passed away peacefully on April 6, 2025, at the age of 73.

Darwin was known as a talented woodcrafter renowned for his ability to transform raw wood into stunning works of art.

Darwin is survived by his cherished godchild, Angela Slates (Kevin), special cousin Cheryl Matherne, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will carry forward his legacy of humor and heart.

Darwin was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Debra Carlos Dufrene, his father Herbert A. Dufrene, and mother Edna P. Dufrene Babin; brothers Dwight J. and Faron F. Dufrene.

In honor of Darwin’s life, a public viewing will be held at St. Hilary Catholic Church on April 11, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. This will be followed by a funeral service at the same location at 11:00 AM. Following the service, Darwin will be laid to rest in St. Hilary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Hope Hospice for their love and care, especially Jodie Saia.