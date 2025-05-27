Daryl P. Landry

May 27, 2025
May 27, 2025
May 27, 2025
May 27, 2025

Daryl P. Landry, a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025 at the age of 72.

He is survived by his brothers, Louis J. Landry (Patricia) and Alison Jude Landry (Dennis Gattra); sister, Monita Landry; nieces and nephews, Jarred Landry, Lisa Dupre, Shauna Liner, Natasha Chopin, Tricia Landry, Bryce Gannon and Shelby Gannon; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Louis and Rose Landry Sr.; and sister, Lawana Wilmot.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with his arrangements.

