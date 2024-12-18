Dave Joseph Levron, 64, of Point-Aux-Chenes, LA was born March 8, 1960 and passed away on December 15, 2024.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2024 at Samart Funeral home on Bayou Blue Road. Visitation will be prior to service from 9:00 – 11:00 AM.

Dave dedicated the last 20 years to South Terrebonne High School serving as concession coordinator for sporting events. He was a simple man who loved his family. Dave was a fisherman and enjoyed being on the water. He grew up spending time with his father on their boat.

He is survived by his soulmate of 20 years, Mary Naquin; daughter, Dawn Levron; sons: Thomas (Melicia) Levron, Jed (Dora) Levron; stepchildren: Scott (Joanie) Naquin, Nick Naquin, Sarah Naquin, and Alex Naquin; brother, Timmy Levron; sister, Cora Ledet; and grandchildren: Ethan Baye, Emily Naquin, Luke Blanchard, Anastasia Bergeron, Noah Bergeron, Kayden Bergeron.

He was preceded in death by parents: Alcee and Cecile Levron; and brother, Jesse Levron.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.