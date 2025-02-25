David “Dave” Parsons, a native and resident of Houma, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the age of 69.

Dave was a devoted husband and father whose love for his family shone through in everything he did, from playing pool and fishing to working on cars and enjoying home cooked meals. As the owner of Hightide Bar, he built a community of friends with his knack for storytelling-leaving out no detail-and his willingness to teach pool to anyone who’d listen. He was a hard-working man, who said what he meant and meant what he said. He left a lasting impression on all who knew him. His absence leaves a void, but his memory endures, as vivid and warm as the stories he told and the life he lived so fully. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife of 49 1/2 years, Connie Naquin Parsons; son, Danny Parsons and wife Ashley; grandchildren, Lukas Parsons, Kiley Martin and Jayden Martin; siblings, Phillip Naquin, Jan Hebert, Joanne Sonnier and Sharon Howes; step-mother, Amelia Bourg; and sisters-in-law, Tina Naquin, Lisa Naquin and Judy Naquin; god children, Beth Fitch, Jason LeBoeuf and J.C. Cunningham; and many more nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Claire Otis Parsons; brother, William “Bubba” Machacek Jr.; and brother-in-law, Dale Naquin.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

