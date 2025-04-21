David Dean Rogers, a beloved father and respected community member, was born on March 1, 1936, in Bourg, Louisiana. He departed this life on April 17, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and hard work in the oilfield industry, where he made his mark as an operation manager.

Dean’s journey through life was marked by his unwavering commitment to his family and his profession. He valued the relationships he cultivated and took immense pride in the accomplishments. He is survived by his children, Jana Claire Shelton and husband Rodger, Dena Sutherland and husband Preston, Barry Rogers, Perry (Peppi) Rogers; granddaughter Kiley Claire Markey; two great grandchildren Jack Joseph and Mia Claire Markey; and sister Sandra Cresswell.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Betty Claire Pellegrin Rogers; parents Alfred Rogers and Lillia Boudreaux Rogers; and brother Raymond (Boozy) Rogers.

Dean’s work ethic and leadership abilities earned him the respect of his peers and the gratitude of those who worked alongside him. He will be remembered not only for his professional success. An overall sportsman, he was an avid duck hunter who also enjoyed fishing and watching horse racing.

As we reflect on Dean’s life, we cherish the countless memories he created, the wisdom he imparted, and the love he shared with family and friends. He touched the lives of many and leaves behind a profound impact on all who knew him.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Dean on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at St. Ann Catholic Church from 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00a.m. Dean will be laid to rest following his services in St. Ann Cemetery.

In this time of sorrow, let us find comfort in each other, sharing stories and memories that reflect the beautiful life Dean lived. His legacy will endure through the love of his family, especially the bond with his children, who will carry forward the values instilled in them by their father.