David Eric Breaux, 96, passed away on March 17, 2025. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

David was born to Simonet J Breaux and Maria (Nena) Villasana Breaux in his family home in Carencro, LA on December 18, 1928. He and his sister Lilian had an adventurous life, spending part of their early childhoods in Haiti due to their father’s involvement with the federal government during WWII. He later attended Thibodaux College where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball before attending Nicholls College in its initial years. He was drafted into the army during the Korean War and served his country honorably as a combat veteran. After the war, he attended LSU and earned his Masters degree in Industrial Arts. He married the love of his life, Marie Campisi in 1957 and had five children. He taught industrial arts, drafting and drivers education (primarily at West Thibodaux Junior High School) for 20 years before his retirement in 1977. If you were born before 1962, half of you probably had him for drivers education. David and Marie were married until her untimely death in 1996. He later married his second love, Mary Bouterie Breaux in 1998 who was by his side until his passing.

He is preceded in death by his wife Marie Campisi Breaux, father Simonet J. Breaux, his mother Maria (Nena) Villasana Breaux, and his sister Lillian Meaux.

He is survived by his children Roxane (Gary) Molaison of Pensacola, FL, David E (Tammy) Breaux, Jr, of Boynton Beach, FL, Frank G (Shannon) Breaux of Pensacola, FL, Patrick J (Gwen) Breaux and Michael R Breaux of

Thibodaux, LA , 9 grandchildren,Christopher Thomas Molaison, Jessica Molaison Howie, Jeffrey Andrew Molaison and Kimberly Molaison Abbott, Gregory David Breaux and Amanda Michelle Breaux, Melanie Ann Breaux and David E Breaux, III and Rachael Marie Breaux and 3 great grandchildren, who lovingly called him Honey, Claire Molaison, Ella Howie and Claudia Howie.

He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace “Honey”.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.