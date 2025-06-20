David Joseph Norman, Jr. was born on June 25, 1935 in Houma, Louisiana and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 15, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Joseph Norman Sr.; mother, Isabella Carey Norman; daughter, Melissa Ann Norman; sister, Joyce Norman Svoboda Bordlee; wife, Mary Miazza Norman and wife, Barbara Berry Barker Norman.

David is survived by his son, David Joseph Norman III (Laynie); daughter, Susan Norman Menville Broussard (John); grandchildren, Jennifer Menville Fontaine (Jim), Justin Norman (Kristyn), Trey Menville, David Norman IV; great grandchildren, James Fontaine and Jackson Norman.

Known as “Joe Baby” to his grandchildren and wider family circle, David was always in the company of those who loved and admired him. He took over the Barrow Drug Store as its chief pharmacist when his father passed, and later worked part-time for Peoples’ Drugs and Haydel’s. He was a full-time family man whose devotion and loyalty never wavered. Golf was his other passion, where he always achieved his primary goal — serenity. (While his backswing was miniscule, his score was not.)

He loved and cursed the Saints as appropriate. He loved to laugh with (never at) others, and his stories had tomfoolery, drama and wisdom in fairly equal amounts.

A man of rock-solid faith, he observed the rituals at St. Francis de Sales and St. Anthony, and practiced true Christian ideals in his everyday life. Everybody who knew him misses him, dearly.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice and their caregivers, especially Patti Voss and Keith Michael Weisheit. Special thanks goes to Dr. Russell Henry, whose abiding care and ferocious advocacy for his patients were of great comfort. Lastly, heartfelt thanks go out to the extended Barker family, who took Dad in as one of their own.

Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial honoring his life and legacy will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral (500 Goode St, Houma, LA) on Saturday, July 19. Visitation will begin at 9:45 a.m., with the service beginning 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2. A reception and celebration of David’s life will follow at Ellendale Country Club (3319 LA-311, Houma, LA).

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in memory of David Norman Jr. to the St. Vincent de Paul Tri Parish Community Pharmacy https://www.svdptriparishpharmacy.net/