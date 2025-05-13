Davis Anthony Trahan passed away peacefully on May 8th, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Davis resided in Houma, Louisiana most of his life where he graduated from Terrebonne High School and enlisted in the Air Force National Guard. His unit was activated in 1951 to Kirkland Air Force Base. As he returned to Louisiana, he worked in the oil field industry then became a successful entrepreneur and mentor to many others. His passion for the outdoors led him to enjoy coaching Little League baseball, competing in angling events, and eventually getting back to his weekend adventures in Kentwood, Louisiana. Kentwood and its solemnity was his happy place.

He was a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, and an enthusiastic outdoorsman who spent countless hours hunting, fishing, and enjoying nature. He loved gardening and sharing his produce with all who knew him. Davis loved people and never met a stranger during his 94 years. His joy for travel was intertwined with his love for exploring the USA and abroad with his grandchildren.

Davis was a very personable, grateful man who always radiated a sense of joy in all those around him. He was a kind, gentle man who leaves behind a legacy of love, adventure, and a plethora of cherished memories.

Davis is survived by his wife of 72 years, Sylvia Chauvin Trahan, his one and only daughter, Yolanda “Lonnie” Trahan Dikowski, Ed.D., and his sister Martha Trahan Haydel. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Heidi Elizabeth Billington, Andy Paul Trahan, Nicklaus Mathew Rauch, Angela Fahrig, Tiffanie Michelle Trahan, and M. Paul Trahan. He is also survived by several healthy, active great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by one great grandchild, his two sons, Marshall Paul Trahan III, (1999), Brett Michael Trahan (2012), and his parents Eula Mae Louviere Trahan and Marshall Paul Trahan.

The family would like to thank the astute owners and care partners at Vernon Springs Senior Living for their love, care and attentiveness. Davis enjoyed his years with you.

To celebrate Davis’s life a Catholic mass is scheduled at St. Frances de Sales Cathedral in Houma, Louisiana at 1:00pm on Monday, May 19th with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow the 1:00pm mass at St. Frances Cemetery # 2 in St. Elizabeth Seton Hall.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial masses for the repose of the soul of Davis.