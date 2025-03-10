Edward L. McCartyMarch 10, 2025
Dawn Marie Williams Byrne died on March 4, 2025, aged 67 years.
She is survived by her husband, Kerry P. Byrne; son, Daniel P. Byrne (Amanda Held); sisters, Ellen Pong (Don) and Connie Dean; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Faye Edwards Sullivan; stepfather, Bill Sullivan; and adoptive father, Odin L. Williams, Jr.
Dawn was a retired legal secretary and insurance professional who enjoyed cooking, quilting, gardening, photography, and reading in her free time. She was a devoted daughter, mother, and aunt who supported her family unconditionally. Her love lives on in our hearts.
Private interment with no formal services will be held at her request.